International Museum Day marked

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :International Museum Day 2021 was marked virtually across the globe on Tuesday (May 18) including Pakistan to highlight the significance of museums in preserving and restoring the rich cultural and historical legacy of the country.

Museums are considered custodian of the rich cultural legacy of the nations and are responsible to transfer those assets to the next generations who get glimpses of their past through rare artefacts and relics.

For the second consecutive year, the International Day of Museums was marked virtually in Pakistan due to the prevailing health risks associated with the COVID-19.

The day was celebrated through arranging different activities online under the theme, "The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine".

International Museum Day through this theme invited museums, their professionals and communities to create, imagine and share new practices of co-creation of value, new business models for cultural institutions and innovative solutions for the social, economic and environmental challenges of the present.

Each year since 1977, the International Council of Museums (ICOM) organizes International Museum Day which represents a unique moment for the international museum community.

The objective of International Museum Day (IMD) is to raise awareness about the fact that, "Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples." Organised on 18 May each year or around this date, the events and activities planned to celebrate International Museum Day can last a day, a weekend or an entire week.

IMD was celebrated for the first time 40 years ago.

All around the world, more and more museums participate in the activities of International Museum Day.

Last year, more than 37,000 museums participated in the event in about 158 countries and territories.