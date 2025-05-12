ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) International Nurses Day is being observed in Pakistan and around the world on Monday under the theme “Our Nurses, Our Future. The Economic Power of Care.”

Talking to a private news channel on the occasion, Murad Ali and Ateeqa Nadeem from Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services highlighted the importance of first aid training for the general public.

Murad Ali noted that while nurses play a key role in emergencies, the real response starts at the scene but public unawareness often delays help.

Ateeqa Nadeem noted that in many emergency situations, immediate first aid by bystanders can save lives before medical professionals arrive.

Murad Ali emphasized that every citizen should have basic knowledge of handling accident scenarios. Simple actions like controlling bleeding or checking for breathing can greatly improve survival chances.

Both experts urged the need for regular community training sessions and greater public awareness to strengthen the first response in emergencies.