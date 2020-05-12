International Nurses' Day observed

Like other parts of the globe, International Nurses' Day was also observed on Tuesday throughout Pakistan to pay tribute to the members of a very noble and vital profession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe, International Nurses' Day was also observed on Tuesday throughout Pakistan to pay tribute to the members of a very noble and vital profession.

International Nurses' Day coincides with the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale. World Health Organization (WHO) has declared 2020 as the year of Nurses and Midwives.

Nurses are often, the first and only point of care in their communities. According to WHO, the world needs 9 million more nurses and midwives if it is to achieve universal health coverage by 2030.

According to international standards, Pakistan needs 1.3 million more nurses. At least 87,000 nurses are currently working in the country who have undergone training from registered 72 centres in Punjab, 59 in Sindh, 12 in Balochistan and 19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nurses and midwives play a vital role in providing healthcare services. These are the people who devote their lives to caring for mothers and children, giving lifesaving immunizations and health advice, looking after older people and generally meeting everyday essential health needs.

Registrar, Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) said that the council will ensure that career structure for public health nurses will be an all-inclusive package.

She added Pakistan Nursing Council stands committed to improvement in education and training of nurses, securing job creations, workplace safety and respect for the profession.

In a message on the occasion of world nurses day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza said that the government was paying special attention to uplift of nursing profession.

He said that the importance of nursing profession has multiplied manifolds due to ongoing fight with the COVID-19 pandemic. He while recognizing nurses' role in promoting universal healthcare and safeguarding women's rights, said that the government was working to enhance the role and voices of nurses and midwives in the health policy.

He said that the Federal government asked all stakeholders to encourage and facilitate efforts to deepen the impact of nurses on the healthcare delivery system.

He said that the crucial partnership between nursing schools, hospitals and regulatory bodies in Pakistan in raising the status and role of nurses, is need of the day.

He said that the government will encourage investment in the nursing workforce and recruiting more nurses in leadership roles. The focus has to shift to research, capacity building and implementation of best practices.

Today's nurses are seen as educators, researchers and counselors in addition to working in different healthcare settings, he added.

He said the ministry has planned to start a pilot project at College of Nursing, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) this fall where the first batch of 25 nurses, qualifying basic Nursing from school of Nursing, PIMS will be enrolled in a one-year Post-Basic Diploma programme in Public health. This programme will be extendable to a two years Masters' Degree programme.

The selected students will be groomed in community services since the start of basic nursing education, he added.

He said that Islamabad Capital Territory comprises of 27 urban and 23 union councils in rural areas. The rural union councils, comprises of 133 villages. Accordingly, the first batch of 25 Public health Nurses will be inducted in the District Health System of ICT, one for each rural union councils, on completion of their Post Basic education and training in Public Health.

District Health office is being attached to the ministry while job creation and deployment will be handled smoothly under one organization or Division, before the first batch graduates.

The Public Health Nurses will give a major boost to infection control and other services at community level, across the country with significant progress towards improving healthcare indicators and in achieving Goal 3 of SDGs by the year 2030.

Public Health Nurses will significantly contribute to healthy and prosperous communities. Job creation, smooth career progression and communal reverence for the nursing profession is the predictable outcomes of this initiative, he added.