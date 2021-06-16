International Nursing day marked to honor frontline role of nurses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :On the International Day of Nursing, the vital role of Nurses in healthcare system was acknowledged and a glowing tribute was paid for their fearless contribution as front line workers in war against COVID-19.

The seminar in this regard was held here on Wednesday at the Federation house jointly organized by B.Braun, FPCCI and Dunya tv.

Special Assistant to Chief Minster Sindh, Ashfaq Memon, while paying tributes to nursing staff said that nurses had earned a respectable place in the society by their sincere services to humanity.

"When everyone was afraid of the Corona pandemic, Nurses and paramedics were on the forefront by risking their own lives", he said.

"Role of a nurse in healthcare system look a lot like mother who take care of children, feed them, keep them clean and tidy even change their pampers," he remarked and added that government was taking measures to upgrade their employment status.

He said that in COVID-19 crisis government had to take difficult decisions to save precious lives of masses and contain the spread of contagion. All public and private health care entities, relevant organizations, philanthropists and individuals contributed generously and efficiently in the efforts of government, he noted.

The secretary Pakistan Medical Association, Dr, Qaisar Sajjad maintained that healthcare system could not function without nurses and in COVID-19 situation the most significant part was played by nurses. "Usually patients or attendants do not find any doctor or para medic in the ward but the nurse who always present there to serve the ailing humanity," he noted.

As many as 206 doctors and 31 nurses and other paramedics sacrificed their lives due to CoVID-19, he pointed out and demanded that families of the deceased healthcare workers should be granted Shuhda Package as they have laid their lives for a national cause.

Dr Sajjad also appreciated starting of nursing degree course in Pakistan and hoped that it would ameliorate the employment status of nurses at international level.

President FPCCI, Nasser Hayatt Magoo appreciated the nurses who were performing duties at hospitals when everyone was afraid of going to hospitals and medical centers. He also lauded the Federal and Sindh governments for efficient steps to deal with the pandemic including the mass vaccination drive.

Representative of World Health Organization in Sindh Dr. Sara Salman termed the nurses as backbone of healthcare system. During Covid crisis when health system of numerous developed countries collapsed Pakistan not only survived the hardest blows but stood at the top of seven best responding countries, she informed.

WHO was working with the federal and provincial governments from the advent of the COVID-19 to mobilize the healthcare workforce by arranging training on screening, infection prevention, PPEs, and policy guidelines, she said.

An accredited course on infection prevention and control was launched by WHO in collaboration with Sindh government while they were also working on setting patient friendly hospitals in Liyari, Jamshoro, Tharparkar, Khairpur and other districts, she added.

MD B.Braun Dr Zafar Hashmi, Vice President FPCCI Hanif Lakhani, Dr. Abdul Bari Indus Hospital, Senior Nurse of JPMC Naseem and other also spoke at occasion and paid tribute to nurses.

Later, shields were presented to guests while appreciation certificates were awarded to female and male nurses working with different hospital of Karachi.