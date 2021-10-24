International Olive Council recognises Pakistan as a member

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The International Olive Council has formally recognised Pakistan as a member of the Council and it will play a role in introducing Pakistan's olive oil and its products internationally.

International Olive Council Executive Director Abdul Latif Ghadira said this while presiding over a meeting during his visit to Barani Agricultural Research Institute, Chakwal, according to a press release, issued here on Sunday.

He said that there was a huge potential to increase the production of olive in Pakistan and at present, the government was running several projects for development of olives, due to which Pakistan would not only be self-sufficient in olive production but would also be able to export olives.

Abdul Latif Ghadira lauded the steps taken for olive cultivation and added that the Centre of Excellence for Olive Research and Training at the institute would be linked with the International Olive Council to assist it on modern technology.

He said that 1.5 million olive saplings had been provided to farmers in Potohar region on subsidy basis and olives had been planted on 11,000 acres in Potohar under one scheme. Under the same project, modern drip irrigation system was also installed at 70% subsidy to solve the problems of olive irrigation.

He said that research and training was being imparted to farmers through the first Centre of Excellence for Olive Research and Training at Barani Agricultural Research Institute, Chakwal.

Executive Director International Olive Council Abdul Latif Ghadira also planted an olive tree at the Chakwal Agricultural Research Institute.