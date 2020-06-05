International online seminar on COVID-19 on June 05

COMSTECH, the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) will organize an international online seminar on "Pakistan Randomized and Observational Trial to Evaluate Coronavirus Treatment (PROTECT)" to be delivered by Prof Dr Ghazna Khalid Siddiqui on June 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):COMSTECH, the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) will organize an international online seminar on "Pakistan Randomized and Observational Trial to Evaluate Coronavirus Treatment (PROTECT)" to be delivered by Prof Dr Ghazna Khalid Siddiqui on June 5.

This lecture is in continuation of a series of online lectures delivered by internationally acclaimed experts on COVID-19 and current health situation worldwide.

Dr Ghazna Khalid Siddiqui will explain the intent, need and present experience of running PROTECT clinical trial in Pakistan.

She will also elaborate, how COMSTECH is exploring ways to extend this trial to other OIC member states, as a strategy to develop effective therapies against COVID-19.

This online lecture holds significance for wider Public Health and Health Sciences in Pakistan and other OIC states.

Lecture is open to join through Zoom by scientists, researchers, academicians and the general public of OIC member states.

Professor Dr Ghazna Khalid Siddiqui is a member of the scientific task force established by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

This task force is mandated to plan, conduct and disseminate findings of PROTECT in scientific interest to reduce the impact of devastating pandemic of SARS-Cov-2 in Pakistan.

PROTECT is the only pre-peak clinical trial in the world, currently underway in 19 hospitals of Pakistan. She is an adviser on maternal and child health to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Department of Health.

She is also serving as technical adviser to the Federal Ministry of National Health Regulations and Services in Islamabad.