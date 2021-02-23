International organization, Coded Minds to give training to teachers, students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Education Department with collaboration of Coded Minds Global will give two- months training to teachers and students through iSTEAM education system.

A delegation of international training organization Coded Minds called on the Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarkai in Peshawar and briefed him on the new program iSteam for the improvement of Science, Technology, Arts, English and Maths.

Secretary Education, Managing Director Information Technology board and other relevant officials were present on the occasion.

Under the program, Coded Minds will provide two-month training to teachers and students of government schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the iSteam education system, upon completion of which internationally recognized certificates will be awarded.

Regarding the training program, Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan said that technology was an important need of modern times.

The iSTEAM education system exposes students to innovation, Science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

It is designed by curriculum specialists to develop students ability to innovate, problem-solve and think creatively and critically.

Upon successful completion of the pilot project it will be extended to schools across the province.

Under the program, training will given to IT teachers and students besides international trainers will also train the students online.

The minister said that certificates would be given after completion of training course.

He said students would be taught application development, web development and Coding and other modern courses in phase wise stages.

He said that these courses would meet market demand and provide more opportunities to students to find decent jobs .

The minister said KP schools had IT facilities and organizing such modern trainings would provide more learning opportunities to both teachers and students.

He said that the pilot project was starting from Peshawar and would be extended to other districts.

The Minister directed concerned officials to finalise strategy for the launching of training program at earliest.