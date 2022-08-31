UrduPoint.com

International Organizations Should Come Forward For Welfare Of Flood Victims: Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Political and social leader Malik Abrar on Wednesday said that in this difficult time, we should actively help the brothers and sisters affected by floods and rains in Balochistan.

Philanthropists and international organizations should come forward for ensuring the welfare of the victims so that precious lives can be saved, he added.

He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of distribution of rations and tents to families affected by rains and floods in respective areas of Quetta including Nawankali, Chashma Achozai, Hanna Urak, Sariab Road.

He said that institutions and NGOs should play their full role to save the precious lives of people saying that there was also a fear of epidemics spreading in the areas affected by rains and floods.

The government would organize more medical camps in the affected areas and arrange immediate spraying to eliminate mosquitoes and flies, he added.

He said that tents, blankets, rice, pulses, ghee, tea leaves and other goods have been distributed to the victims in the flood-affected areas of Quetta including Nawankali, Chasham Achuzai, Hanna Urak and Sariab.

