International Pakistan Prestige awards 2019 to be held in November

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :International Pakistan Prestige (IPPA) awards, known as the biggest star-studded showbiz awards attracting nominations from entertainment tv channels and film industry of the country would be held early November this year in Manchester.

According to an announcement here on Friday, the third season of the award has been planned to be held in Manchester, United Kingdom with the motive to promote Pakistani cinema, television, fashion and music to a newer audience comprising a large expatriate base.

Acclaimed to be the biggest independent international Pakistani Awards, the platform was said to put forward an amazing opportunity to witness mesmerizing performances and bring the giants of our media industry under one roof in the heart of the United Kingdom.

Organizer of the event, Ali Malik, CEO Vision Events - a familiar name in the UK, US and Canada for supporting and promoting Pakistani fashion and culture on an international platform was said being joined by Mukhtar Ahmad Chohan, CEO Lollywood Entertainment, to make the event a bigger and better entertainment platform.

The first IPPA Awards event happened in September 2017 in London while the second season took place last year during the same month in London and both attended by top celebrities of Pakistan.