Open Menu

International Parliamentary Delegations Start Arriving

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM

International parliamentary delegations start arriving

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) International parliamentary delegations have started arriving here to attend first Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference, being held in Punjab Assembly from February 6 to 8.

According to official sources, speakers from Malaysia Legislative Assemblies and 14-member parliamentary delegation arrived here at Lahore airport on Wednesday. The delegation was welcomed by MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt and Salma Saeed Hashmi.

The Malaysian delegation included Speaker of Kelantan Assembly Dr Muhammad Amar Bin Abdullah, Speaker of Pahang Assembly Haji Muhammad Sharkar bin Haji Shamsudin, Speaker of Perak Assembly Muhammad Zahir bin Abdul Khalid, members of the assembly and secretaries.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..

2 hours ago
 EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fin ..

EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye

3 hours ago
 UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

4 hours ago
 New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

4 hours ago
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

4 hours ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

5 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

5 hours ago
 UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan