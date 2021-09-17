'International Patient Safety Day' aimed to educate people about health: Dr Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday said the purpose of celebrating 'International Patient Safety Day' was to educate citizens and the medical community so that death due to ignorance and carelessness in medical matters in daily life could be controlled.

She expressed these view while addressing at a program and awareness walk for marking 'International Patient Safety Day' arranged by Balochistan Health Department and the World Health Organization (WHO) here at Provincial Assembly Secretariat.

Members of Legislative Assembly, civil society, medical experts and various stakeholders participated in the program and awareness walk.

WHO Representative Dr. Asfandyar Sherani presented a review report on patient care situation all over the world including Pakistan while Dr. Naila Ehsan, Maternal and Pediatrician compared the maternal mortality rate in Balochistan with the available medical facilities and gave her suggestions for controlling it.

Addressing the technical session, the host of the program Dr, Rubaba Buledi said Pakistan was the second country after Afghanistan in the South Asian region in terms of maternal mortality rate, where the situation was serious.

Although the proportion was lower in the 2017 survey than in the 2012 study, but the situation was not satisfactory, she said adding 51 percent of maternity cases in Pakistan were done in hospitals while about half came into the hands of untrained traditional midwives which led to increase in mortality.

In order to provide better maternal and child health care to mothers and children in rural areas, trained community health workers would have to seek the multifaceted services of trained women, she maintained.

Dr. Rubaba said all the members of the Assembly had stance that every poor and rich person should be provided better and quality treatment facilities at the government level without any discrimination.

She maintained significant reforms were being brought in Balochistan to improve the health sector, adding the World Health Organization (WHO) was an active supporter of providing quality healthcare to patients in 22 countries of the world.

She said technical support provided to two major hospitals in Quetta, BMC and Civil Sandeman Hospital under the project.

Dr. Rubaba appreciated the services of Secretary Balochistan Assembly Tahir Shah for his special cooperation in organizing this successful program.

In addition, Universal Health Coverage included seven districts of Balochistan,she said Balochistan was more represented than other provinces in terms of population. Messages from WHO Director General and Head of Asian Region Dr. Palitha Mahipalla were also broadcast in the technical session.

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, Members Provincial Assembly Zeenat Shahwani, Bano Khalil, Sanaullah Baloch, Akhtar Hussain Lango, Zubaida Khairkhwa, Secretary Balochistan Assembly Tahir Shah, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Aziz Ahmad Jamali, Director General Health Services Dr Ali Nasir Bugti, WHO Representative Dr Asfandyar Sherani, IDSP Chief Qaratul Ain and others attended the walk.