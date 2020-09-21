International peace day observed at PUCAR

International Peace Day was observed by Lions Club International and Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :International Peace Day was observed by Lions Club International and Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi here on Monday.

A competition was arranged in which more than 50 students participated. The exhibition was inaugurated by Director PUCAR Waqar Ahmed.

The students highlighted the importance of peace through posters.

A walk was started from the main gate of arts council and ended at Adabi Baikthak followed by Peace Seminar.

The participants of the walk chanted slogans for peace. Sabtain Raza Lodhi anchored the events. Participants of the seminar addressing on the occasion said that peace is need of the time and everyone must play his role to promote the culture of tolerance.