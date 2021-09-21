International Peace Day observed in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Orgnization (SDSWO) held a ceremony to mark the International Peace Day here Tuesday in a bid to fulfill the commitment of the United Nations.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary General SDSWO, Nizamuddin Soomro said that the Day was observed around the world on September 21 adding that the General Assembly had declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples of the world.

"God created the world not for its destruction but for peace. Life is an invaluable gift of God and nobody has the right to take it away from anyone", he added.

Soomro talked on the Role of Sufi Saints of Sindh in the Promotion of Peace and said that the world community recognizes the importance of peace.

He said that the Province of Sindh is the cradle of peace adding that the role of Sufi Saints in the promotion of peace, harmony and tolerance is unforgettable.

The shrines of the Sufi saints in Sindh are the base for the teaching of Sufi ideals, he added.

The event was attended by a large number of notables and civil society activists.