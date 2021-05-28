International Peacekeepers Day to be observed tomorrow

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The international Peacekeepers Day will be observed on Saturday (tomorrow) with commemoration of sacrifices of those who rendered sacrifices in restoration of peace under the banner of UN Peacekeeping missions in different parts of the world.

On the day, those who were associated with UN Peacekeeping Missions will not only exchange greetings with each other but also remember their sacrifices of their colleagues which they rendered in restoring peace in the area where they were deployed. The UN Peacekeeping Mission is a great honor for soldiers and it is highly challenging. It is very well commended that "Peacekeeping is not the job of soldiers, but only soldiers can do the same.

The International Association of Peacekeepers (AISP/Soldiers for Peace whose Headquarters is in France) is actively encouraging all veterans and serving peacekeepers to organize and remember the services around the globe.

On the eve of International Peace Keepers Day, rich tributes will be paid to Pakistani soldiers and martyrs for their untiring services and sacrifices in restoration of peace under the aegis of the United Nations.

Pakistan is among the top leading troops contributing countries of the world and has over sixty years of dedication, commitment to global peace in the United Nations' Mission around the world.