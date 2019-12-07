International Physiotherapy workshop held at MMI

In connection with the World Disability Day, the Mahboob Medical Institute, Hayatabad organized a three-day Physiotherapy workshop at its premises with international speakers about importance of physiotherapy also turned up and delivered their lectures during the three-day sessions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :In connection with the World Disability Day, the Mahboob Medical Institute, Hayatabad organized a three-day Physiotherapy workshop at its premises with international speakers about importance of physiotherapy also turned up and delivered their lectures during the three-day sessions.

The speaker and resource person was from Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) Doha Qatar. Workshop was inaugurated by the Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Zia-ul-Huq of Khyber Medical University (KMU). The speaker was Dr. Kamil and head of different institutions were also present on the occasion.

The Pro-Vice chancellor also inaugurated the multi-purpose hall at MMI. This workshop updates about above the new concept in shoulder treatment.

Mehboob Medical Institute (MMI) have got very positive step to invite International speakers for updating the physiotherapist. In this 3 days workshop the physiotherapists, 50 in number from all over the province, participated and got benefits in enhancement of skills and knowledge. The Managing Director Health Foundation KP Dr. Janbaz Afridi distributed certificates among the participants.

Later, Chairman Mahboob Medical Institute, Habib Physiotherapy Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rehman expressed his pleasure for successful workshop and thanked the guest speaker Dr Kamel from Doha Qatar for attending the workshop and shared his experience about promoting and give awareness about physiotherapy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.