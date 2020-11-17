International Police Association delegation visits PSCA

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :An International Police Association delegation visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority offices here on Tuesday.

The 28-member delegation was received and briefed by MD PSCA Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

The delegation was taken to the Authority's Operations and Monitoring Center and PUCAR one Five Center. The delegation was also briefed about Media Monitoring Center, Advanced Traffic Management System and Automatic Number Plate Recognition System.

The delegates also gave suggestions regarding inclusion of traffic rules in the curriculum and penalties.

The participants also expressed satisfaction on authority's capacity to record and produce geo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles within by the virtue of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology and the network of strategically placed cameras, in various municipalities, endowed with the same.

They termed PPIC3 a monumental achievement towards integrated policing.

Later, commemorative shields were also exchanged between the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the International Police Association.