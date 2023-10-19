Open Menu

International Poster Exhibition Kicked Off At SABS University Jamshoro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 05:39 PM

Seven days long international poster exhibition titled "Hyderabad Riveri" was started at A. R. Nagori Gallery under auspices of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro here Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Seven days long international poster exhibition titled "Hyderabad Riveri" was started at A. R. Nagori Gallery under auspices of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro here Thursday.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by President Art Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto, Architect and Philanthropist Hameer Soomro, Sindh Secretary for Culture Abdul Aleem Lashari and Director General Antiquities and Archaeology Manzoor Ahmed Kanasaro.

The exhibition showcased the beauty, history, treasures, traditional foods, tourist attractions, textiles, shrines, flora and fauna, crafts, and the rich heritage of Hyderabad. This unique exhibition brought together 132 participating designers from 32 countries, including Pakistan.

The designers from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Canada, China, Cyprus, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Jordan, UAE, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, USA have displayed their creative efforts in this poster exhibition.

Talking to media persons, Muhammad Ahmed Shah said that the exhibition was a great experience for him as it reflects the hidden beauty of Hyderabad through digital portraits.

He said that the students had collaborated with international designers from various countries and it shows that they fully determined to depict the positive image of Pakistan around the globe.

Syed Muhammad Ahmed Shah informed that he was highly inspired by the creation of students in their respective fields and Art Council of Pakistan is collaborating for long term with SABS University for future events and exhibitions.

Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that Hyderabad was a blend of ancient Jain and Hindu structures, colonial architecture and Islamic influences and is a city adorned with towering structures and ornate wooden jharokas, pleasing to the eye.

She said that the exhibition aimed to engage students, artists, designers, intellectuals, writers, media professionals and individuals from various fields.

The exhibition was supervised by Chairman Communication Design Department Muhammad Saleem Jhatial and curated by Kashif Shahzad and Aina Nadeem.

APP/jvd/1512

More Stories From Pakistan