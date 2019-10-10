UrduPoint.com
International Poverty Eradication Day On Oct 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The International Poverty Eradication Day will be observed in Pakistan on October 17, 2019, like in other parts of the world.

Punjab Labour Department official sources told APP on Thursday that this year, the theme of the day would be 'Acting together to empower children, their families and communities to end poverty'.

Meanwhile, various labour and human rights organisations would organise various events, seminars and walks to highlight the issue and the hardships being faced by the poor classes, and making of modern-day policy that how poverty could be eliminated from the developing countries, the sources said.

