International practices regarding military courts; Haris to argue before SCP tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has adjourned hearing of the petitions regarding trial of civilians in military courts for tomorrow (Thursday) and directed counsel for the Ministry of Defense to brief the Court about international practices in connection with military courts.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Mrs Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Shahid Hasan Bilal, was hearing the petitions.

As the proceedings initiated, counsel for the ministry of defense read a judgment of the SCP regarding trial of civilians in military court and said that the court has made a mistake in interpretation of Article 8 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Justice Jamal remarked that in the current case, accused persons in May 9 riots are not army men. There is a term ex-service men. The accused do not fall under this category too. Let us call them citizens. Still the question remains that can they be tried under Army Act?

Justice Musarrat Hilali remarked that the Constitution of Pakistan is not suspended.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked the parliament has the authority to legislate. It is said that the parliament is supreme but the supremacy belongs to Constitution.

The Court adjourned hearing of the petition for tomorrow asking the Counsel to brief the court on international practices on military court.