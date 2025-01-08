International Practices Regarding Military Courts; Haris To Argue Before SCP Tomorrow
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has adjourned hearing of the petitions regarding trial of civilians in military courts for tomorrow (Thursday) and directed counsel for the Ministry of Defense to brief the Court about international practices in connection with military courts.
The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Mrs Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Shahid Hasan Bilal, was hearing the petitions.
As the proceedings initiated, counsel for the ministry of defense read a judgment of the SCP regarding trial of civilians in military court and said that the court has made a mistake in interpretation of Article 8 of the Constitution of Pakistan.
Justice Jamal remarked that in the current case, accused persons in May 9 riots are not army men. There is a term ex-service men. The accused do not fall under this category too. Let us call them citizens. Still the question remains that can they be tried under Army Act?
Justice Musarrat Hilali remarked that the Constitution of Pakistan is not suspended.
Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked the parliament has the authority to legislate. It is said that the parliament is supreme but the supremacy belongs to Constitution.
The Court adjourned hearing of the petition for tomorrow asking the Counsel to brief the court on international practices on military court.
Recent Stories
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigning champion Elena Rybakina
State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..
Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco
Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan
Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat
UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1
Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International practices regarding military courts; Haris to argue before SCP tomorrow1 minute ago
-
British High Commissioner calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif1 minute ago
-
Pirwadhai Police recover stolen bus, arrest accused1 minute ago
-
Motorcyclist injured due to kite string1 minute ago
-
Seminar on Self-Accountability held at SBBWU Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
Two drug-traffickers held11 minutes ago
-
Experts call for enhanced China-Pakistan cooperation to combat threat of terrorism11 minutes ago
-
Mayor holds meeting to enhance property tax11 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide in Dhoke Mehri area21 minutes ago
-
Minor girl from Tank found affected with polio virus21 minutes ago
-
Ahsan for effective implementation of ‘Quality Assurance Framework’ to improve higher education ..21 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review security situation in Tank City22 minutes ago