International Quds Day to be observed on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Coinciding with the Zionist aggression against the innocent Palestinians, the International Quds Day will be observed on April 14 (friday) with traditional zeal and fervour, displaying unconditional support for the innocent people of Palestine.

The significance of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the eyes of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatullah Khomeini was translated into the expression of defiance across the Muslim world against the unwarranted occupation of Palestine by the Israeli forces and the subsequent occupation of Al-Aqsa Mosque which is considered to be the first Qibla of islam.

For this matter, Quds Day is marked with a reiteration of the pledge to continue supporting the freedom movement of Palestine. Therefore, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan is one of the symbols of unity among Muslims all over the world, which is known as International Quds Day, during which, support is extended to the oppressed Palestinian nation and the Palestinian cause every year, said a press release from Iran embassy on Thursday.

This occasion is commemorated by most Muslim countries and free thinkers around the world.

Undoubtedly, Palestine is the first and the most important issue of the Islamic world. Although Al-Quds has special significance to Palestine and the Palestinian cause, but beyond that, it is the axis of unity and integration of the Islamic world. It is the day of unity of Muslim countries in fighting against oppression, massacre and occupation.

This day is an opportunity for the world to remember more than 70 years of oppression of the displaced Palestinian nation and to renew the commitments regarding the formation of an independent Palestinian state based on the principle of self-determination.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been a supporter of the cause of Palestine and has openly declared it. Supporting the oppressed people of Palestine is not a short-term and tactical policy and not only rooted in religious beliefs, but most importantly, it has humanitarian aspects and a humanitarian duty based on objectives and nature of the Islamic Republic and its Constitution.

As expected, the heroic nation of Palestine has no expectations from the arrogant powers that support international Zionism. However, Islamic countries as well as international institutions that claim to protect human rights are expected to take appropriate and timely action against these chronic and continuous crimes and condemn this oppressive regime in words and deeds and frustrate it from the continuation of these crimes.

It is appropriate for the countries of the region and the world to avoid any action that causes this regime to become more arrogant which strengthens and encourages this regime to continue committing its crimes in occupied Palestine.

The so-called peace plans that are presented and followed under different titles and under outdated excuses are not an action to result in the fulfilment of the rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation and stop the crimes of the fake Israeli regime.

One of the reasons of the failure of the solutions of the Palestinian issue is that all proposed solutions have been unilateral, inequitable, and biased. The Islamic Republic of Iran has presented a democratic and fair plan to solve the Palestinian crisis, entitled "Holding a national referendum in Palestine," which is submitted and registered in the United Nations Secretariat.

In this plan, the return of the Palestinian refugees to their homeland and holding a referendum to determine the future and the type of the political system in Palestine are regarded to be the most effective solution to this conflict. Based on this plan, Muslims, Jews and Christians of Palestinian origin can choose their own legal system and enjoy their rights freely and equally. The plan of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been compiled and presented based on the principles of democracy and international law accepted by all governments and nations.