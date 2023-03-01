International Quran Conference Bahawalpur to be held today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Jamia Siddiquia Bahawalpur is going to organize an international Quran Conference namely "Saut-Ul-Quraa" here in the city today (Wednesday) According to a press release issued here, Qari Adil Albaz Al-Sheikh from Egypt, Qari Muhammad Bilal from Madina Munawra, Saudia Arabia and several other religious scholars will be participating in the conference.

Maulana Abdul Aziz Hassani and Qari Abdul Salaam will also be participating in the conference.

Qari Ghulam Yaseen Siddiqui, Administrator, Jamia Siddiquia Bahawalpur said that all arrangements had been finalized for holding of the conference.

He added that guests had reached Bahawalpur City to attend the conference.