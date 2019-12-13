International Relations is cross cutting discipline of modern world: Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari Thursday said that International Relations is a dynamic and cross cutting discipline of the modern world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari Thursday said that International Relations is a dynamic and cross cutting discipline of the modern world.

While addressing a day long conference to commemorates the 100 years of International Relations as academic discipline held here at the School of Politics and International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad.

The minister pointed out that International Relations is quite predictive in nature but there is an adherent plurality in the discipline and it has to be taken into account parallel to foreign policies of world actors.

Dr. Shireen Mazari said that It was important to take International Relations as discipline and utilize its expertise in the foreign policy.

Prof. Olena Bordilovska, who is currently the Cultural Attach� at the Ukrainian embassy Islamabad delivered his key note address in the conference along with and Prof. Dr. Olena who shed light about the prospects of combining theory and practice. She emphasized on the importance of culture, religion, mentality, social behavior, people and society in the discipline of IR. She urged that foreign policy should be made the instrument of long term and far sighted strategic vision and diplomatic calculus.

THe event was also addressed by Dr. Muhammad Waseem from LUMS, who constructed the idea of having a 'local global society', building on English School of thought.

The term he coined is 'Glocal', a local-global perspective of IR, suggesting a revision in the West-centric approaches to IR where he urged to review the West against the rest.

Dr. Moeed Yousaf, Director Strategic Planning, Prof. Dr. Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi from Peshawar University, Prof. Dr. Tughral Yamin from NUST, Prof. Dr. Naeem Ahmad from University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. Adnan Sarwar Khan from NUML, Prof. Dr. Amna Mahmood from IIUI, Dr. Rabia Akhtar from UOL, Prof. Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal and Dr. Farhan Siddiqi from QAU also delivered the talks.

Later, Vice Chancellor of QAU, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali thanked all the participants for their esteemed presence in the conference and appreciated the efforts of SPIR in organizing the conference.

He further reiterated the resolve of QAU being the flag bearer institution of taking initiatives in academics. Earlier Prof. Dr. Nazir Hussain, Director SPIR in his opening remarks thanked all the participants. He also informed the audience about the completion of 100 years of the IR discipline.