International rural women day festivities in full swing in Lok Virsa

(@FahadShabbir)

International Rural Women Day festivities are being conducted in full swing at Lok Virsa, Shakarparian, Islamabad by PODA-Pakistan

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) International Rural Women Day festivities are being conducted in full swing at Lok Virsa, Shakarparian, Islamabad by PODA-Pakistan.During 2nd day a policy dialogue session was held on politicalrights of rural women.

Eminent scholars, women activists, representativesof civil society and women rights associations, experts and associates ofPODA participated in the session and discussed the present status of ruralwomen of Pakistan and implementation of women rights laws.Talking on the occasion, Founder President PODA-Pakistan,Sameena Nazir, said that PODA is striving hard to extend helping hand torural women for their skill development.