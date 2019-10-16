International Rural Women Day observes in Nawabshah

In order to observe International Rural Women Day, the Women Development Department Shaheed Benazirabad organized a function at village Long Khan Soomro near Nawab Wali Muhammad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :In order to observe International Rural Women Day, the Women Development Department Shaheed Benazirabad organized a function at village Long Khan Soomro near Nawab Wali Muhammad.

Addressing the function Deputy Director Women Development, Naseem Hassan Mastoi, Yasmin Soomro, Zahida Soomro and Zarina said that rural women play an important role in the development of country and agriculture sector.

They said that Rural women are not being given due importance in providing facilities and rights which is their basic right.

They said that on the occasion of International Day Rural Women they shall be encouraged to struggle for their just right of education, social welfare and their legitimate rights.

Speakers said that village girls should be encouraged to get education and step ahead in the field. They said that rural women face among other problems, under-age marriages and domestic violence, while rural women are also sharing in work with men in agriculture and livestock farming besides sewing and embroidery.

They said that rural women were not getting proper payment of their work and labour. They said that for that reason raise in awareness is need of time.

They said that it is government that should ensure that technical training programs for rural women in the field of vocational training be started to provide them with opportunities to earn better incomes and live a better life along with educating their children.