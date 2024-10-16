The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO)-SPHF on Wednesday celebrated International Rural Women's Day in Village Mubarak Ali Kalhoro, Taluka Miro Khan, District Kambar Shahdadkot

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO)-SPHF on Wednesday celebrated International Rural Women's Day in Village Mubarak Ali Kalhoro, Taluka Miro Khan, District Kambar Shahdadkot.

The event was an opportunity to recognize the invaluable contributions of rural women, promote gender equality, and empower women for a sustainable future, aligning perfectly with the global theme "Rural Women Cultivating Good food for All".

The event featured inspiring presentations on women's empowerment, success stories, and case studies shared by rural women themselves. A thought-provoking stage drama performed by youth champions and interactive sessions also fostered stakeholder engagement.

Over 150 rural women, stakeholders, and line department officials attended the event, which aimed to acknowledge rural women's achievements, foster gender equality, and encourage stakeholder engagement.