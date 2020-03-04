UrduPoint.com
International Science Conference Concludes At Women University(WU)

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

A three day international science conference on "Light Generation Sensing and Energy Sources" organized at Women University(WU) concluded here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A three day international science conference on "Light Generation Sensing and Energy Sources" organized at Women University(WU) concluded here on Wednesday .

The conference aimed at discussing ideas from national and international researchers,scholars teachers and professionals in field of science and technology.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony was Vice Chancellor Dr. Uzma Quraishi.

Among others the ceremony was attended by Prof. Qudsia Khakwani, Prof Farzana Akram, Prof.Anila Asif, faculty members and students.

Speaking at the occasion, VC Dr. Uzma Quraishi said that Science had played an important role in polishing creativity and thinking skills of the students.

The purpose of research work of scholars from home and abroad is to serve and improve the field of education, she said,adding that WU will keep organizing international conferences and activities in future too.

The conference organizer and Director ORIC Dr. Malka Rani thanked all the delegates participants and paper presenters at the conference. Dr. Malka said that the conference 2020 proved to be very successful scientific gathering ,resulting in agreements for research collaboration with renowed research institutes for faculty and students exchange programmea.

. She said that International researchers appreciated the standard of research in different technical sessions held during the conference. They emphasized on their strong relationship and friendship with Pakistan.

The conference has overall featured 9 invited talks , 44 oral presentation and 16 poster presentation given by national and international scholars from renowed universities including USA, Finland,Canada and Saudia Arabia.

Vice Chancellor Dr.Uzma Quraishi acknowledged the efforts of ORIC and Department of Physics and other faculty members for organizing conference in well managed manner and felicitated the departments for establishing the research collaboration with national and international researchers.

Later, Dr. Uzma distributed certificates and prize cash among poster competition winners. A student of Women University Multan Sunaina Rafiq (Department of Physics) won the first position in poster competition. These students have been offered one year internship program at SIPE, USA. .

The competing universities included BZU, Islamia University Bahawalpur, MNSAU, Comsats, Lahore College of Women University.

