International Scouts Day observed in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :District Boys Scouts Association Larkana organized an event at District Scouts Headquarters to mark International Scouts Day on Wednesday.

The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal, Rasool Bakhsh Shah, Abdul Aziz Chachar, Akhtar Hussain Korejo, Anisur Rahman Jalbani, Muhammad Panjal Sheikh, Niaz Hussain Abro, Sohail Qureshi, Nisar Ahmad Mughiri, Rafiq Junejo along with the secretaries of Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Kandhkot scouts associations participated in the function.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Larkana Ghanwar Ali Laghari said that today is Word Scout Day, which is celebrated all over the world, in which children, youth and elders are given an opportunity to learn how scouts can play a better role in society.

He said that scouting is such an organized activity that provides a conducive environment to the young generation so that they can participate enthusiastically in welfare work. He also said scouting is an international movement which aims at human solidarity.

The movement plays an important role in shaping the character and personality of the youth, he added.

He congratulated the Sindh, Pakistan, Regional and District Scouts Associations who have celebrated this day.

DC Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal said that training is important in our public schools and further added that its purpose is to train our students to become good citizens with the skills they have. Suhail Qureshi, Nisar Ahmed Mugheri and others also spoke on the occasion.

On this occasion, various tableaus were presented by the students of different schools and speech competitions were also held during the event.

It may be mentioned that World Scout Day is observed annually on February 22 by millions of Boy Scouts worldwide. It honours Lord Robert Baden-Powell who founded the Boy Scout Movement on the day of his birthday. The day is observed by National Scout Organizations all over the world through events including fund-raising campaigns, food drives, and other types of volunteer work.

According to the Scout Movement's official website, there are 174 National Scout Organizations with 58 million members as of 2023. The entire scouting community should take note of this day. Several boy scouts renew their commitment to the organization's principles in honour of the occasion. These institutions' daily operations are centred on promoting communal well-being.