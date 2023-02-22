UrduPoint.com

International Scouts Day Observed In Larkana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 07:17 PM

International Scouts Day observed in Larkana

District Boys Scouts Association Larkana organized an event at District Scouts Headquarters to mark International Scouts Day on Wednesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :District Boys Scouts Association Larkana organized an event at District Scouts Headquarters to mark International Scouts Day on Wednesday.

The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal, Rasool Bakhsh Shah, Abdul Aziz Chachar, Akhtar Hussain Korejo, Anisur Rahman Jalbani, Muhammad Panjal Sheikh, Niaz Hussain Abro, Sohail Qureshi, Nisar Ahmad Mughiri, Rafiq Junejo along with the secretaries of Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Kandhkot scouts associations participated in the function.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Larkana Ghanwar Ali Laghari said that today is Word Scout Day, which is celebrated all over the world, in which children, youth and elders are given an opportunity to learn how scouts can play a better role in society.

He said that scouting is such an organized activity that provides a conducive environment to the young generation so that they can participate enthusiastically in welfare work. He also said scouting is an international movement which aims at human solidarity.

The movement plays an important role in shaping the character and personality of the youth, he added.

He congratulated the Sindh, Pakistan, Regional and District Scouts Associations who have celebrated this day.

DC Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal said that training is important in our public schools and further added that its purpose is to train our students to become good citizens with the skills they have. Suhail Qureshi, Nisar Ahmed Mugheri and others also spoke on the occasion.

On this occasion, various tableaus were presented by the students of different schools and speech competitions were also held during the event.

It may be mentioned that World Scout Day is observed annually on February 22 by millions of Boy Scouts worldwide. It honours Lord Robert Baden-Powell who founded the Boy Scout Movement on the day of his birthday. The day is observed by National Scout Organizations all over the world through events including fund-raising campaigns, food drives, and other types of volunteer work.

According to the Scout Movement's official website, there are 174 National Scout Organizations with 58 million members as of 2023. The entire scouting community should take note of this day. Several boy scouts renew their commitment to the organization's principles in honour of the occasion. These institutions' daily operations are centred on promoting communal well-being.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Young Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Kandhkot Anisur Rahman February May Event All Million

Recent Stories

Cabinet members won’t take salary, says PM Shehb ..

Cabinet members won’t take salary, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

12 minutes ago
 Russia Welcomes China's Readiness to Play Positive ..

Russia Welcomes China's Readiness to Play Positive Role in Resolving Crisis in U ..

6 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Attend G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in ..

Lavrov to Attend G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India on March 1-2 - Foreign ..

6 minutes ago
 US Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy Announces Bid for P ..

US Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy Announces Bid for Presidency

7 minutes ago
 US President Joe Biden Says Putin's Suspension of ..

US President Joe Biden Says Putin's Suspension of Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaty ..

7 minutes ago
 Food department to set up 466 wheat procurement ce ..

Food department to set up 466 wheat procurement centres in Sindh

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.