International Seerat Conference to start at Islamia University tomorrow

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Two-day International Seerat Conference will start at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur from Nov 22.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri will be Chief Guest while Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob will preside over the conference.

Scholars from Pakistan and abroad will talk on the life of Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him.