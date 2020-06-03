UrduPoint.com
International Seminar On COVID-19 On Friday

COMSTECH, the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is organizing an International online seminar on "Pakistan Randomized and Observational Trial to Evaluate Corona virus Treatment (PROTECT)"

The seminar will be held on Friday (June 5) at 3:00 p.m. through Zoom meeting in which Prof. Dr. Ghazna Khalid Siddiqui will deliver a lecture as key speaker, a press release issued here said.

This lecture is in continuation of a series of online lectures delivered by internationally acclaimed experts on COVID-19 and current health situation worldwide.

Dr. Ghazna will explain the intent, need and present experience of running PROTECT clinical trial in Pakistan. She will also elaborate, how COMSTECH is exploring ways to extend this trial to other OIC member states, as a strategy to develop effective therapies against Covid-19.

This online lecture holds significance for wider Public Health and Health Sciences in Pakistan and other OIC states. Lecture is open to join through ZOOM by scientists, researchers, academicians and general public of OIC Member states.

Dr. Ghazna is a member of Scientific Task Force established by the Federal Ministry of Science & Technology. This Task Force is mandated to plan, conduct, and disseminate findings of PROTECT in scientific interest to reduce the impact of devastating pandemic of SARS-Cov-2 in Pakistan.

PROTECT is only pre-peak clinical trial in the world, currently underway in 19 hospitals of Pakistan. Dr Ghazna is an advisor on maternal and child health to the KP Department of Health. She is also serving as technical advisor to the Federal Ministry of National Health Regulations and Services in Islamabad.

