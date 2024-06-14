International Shah E Hamadan Conference Held At PAC
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 12:10 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Rawalpindi, in collaboration with the International Shah-e-Hamadan Association (ISHA), organized the Shah Hamadan International Conference on the occasion of the death anniversary of the great Sufi of the Islamic world, Syed Ali Hamadani, known as Hazrat Shah-e-Hamadan.
The conference was presided over by the eminent scholar Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi, Chairman of the ISHA.
In his address, Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi shed light on the great contribution of Shah e Hamadan towards peace and affection in society. He stated that promoting the teachings of Hazrat Shah e Hamadan could completely eradicate terrorism and sectarianism.
The great sufi served as a significant cultural bridge between Central Asia and Pakistan, and his personality and achievements should be included in the curriculum, he said.
Director PAC Rawalpindi, Sajjad Hussain mentioned that due to Hazrat Shah Hamadan, the Muslims in Azad Kashmir and occupied Kashmir stand united.
He suggested that a comprehensive strategy should be formulated by the government to republish the works of Hazrat Shah e Hamadan, he said adding that his influence allowed women in Central Asia to work alongside men.
He informed that PAC has developed a comprehensive program to commemorate Sufi's rich work.
Renowned historian Dr. Riaz Ahmed stated that the ISHA has the honour of establishing a memorial at the place of Hazrat Shah e Hamadan's death. Promoting Sufism can rectify our moral values, he added.
President of Bazm-e-Urooj-e-Adab, Naeem Akram Qureshi, suggested that the death anniversary of Hazrat Shah Hamadan should be officially observed in Pakistan and Kashmir.
During the conference, Fateha was offered for the association's patron, Makhdoom Sajjad Hussain Qureshi, founding president Dr. Ahmad Hasan Dani, and founding secretary-general Dr. Agha Hussain Hamdani.
The proceedings of the conference were conducted by the Secretary ISHA, Saghar Abbas Hamdani.
