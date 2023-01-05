UrduPoint.com

International Smuggler Gang Busted; 23 Fake Passports, 20 CNICs Recovered In Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 07:16 PM

International smuggler gang busted; 23 fake passports, 20 CNICs recovered in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department on Thursday conducted a major operation and arrested a member of a gang of international smugglers while recovering 23 machine-readable passports (MRPs) and 20 fake identity cards made for Afghan nationals

The passports and identity cards were to be used in drug smuggling abroad, said the spokesman of Excise department, adding that the Excise Department conducted the operation in Tajabad and Arbab Road areas here on hideouts of the facilitators of international drug smugglers, confiscated fake MRPs and CNICs and arrested one of the main members of the group, Rahimullah on the spot.

The operation has been done at the student hostel located in Tajabad and the shop located on Arbab Road. It should be noted that many important suspects of this international smugglers group have already been arrested. Excise Department's operations against drug smugglers and their facilitators continued and more success is expected in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

