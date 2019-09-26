International Space Station welcomes first Emirati astronaut

(@FahadShabbir)

The spacecraft carrying the first astronaut of United Arab Emirates Hazza Al Mansoori has successfully docked with the International Space Station, the UAE's Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre announced on Thursday

"This marks the beginning of the first spaceflight to be undertaken by an Emirati astronaut and first visit by an Arab astronaut to the ISS," Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The spacecraft Soyuz MS-15 successfully docked the International Space Station (ISS), six hours after its launch. After two hours of safety checks inside the spacecraft, the hatch between the Soyuz and the station were opened to receive the astronauts.

Six astronauts are currently on board the ISS; Christina Koch, Andrew Morgan, Nick Hague, Aleksandr Skvortsov, Aleksey Ovshinin, and Luca Parmitano. The station will include a total of nine astronauts upon the arrival of the new crew.

The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft located the ISS using the Kurs docking navigation system, when it was nearly 400 km away, and then fixed its orientation towards the station about 180 km away.

After two hours, and with confirming that everything has worked to plan, the hatch was opened, and Al Mansoori and the two astronauts moved on to the ISS.

Al Mansoori will conduct 16 scientific experiments in cooperation with international space agencies, including the Russian Roscosmos, the European Space Agency, ESA, and NASA.

Six of these experiments will be done aboard the ISS to study Brain DTI, osteology, motor control, time perception in microgravity, Fluidics (fluid dynamics in space), and DNAm-Age.

The scientific mission includes experiments involving schools in the UAE as part of MBRSC's Science in Space initiative. The first phase of the initiative witnessed the participation of nearly 16 schools from the UAE, in the presence of Al Mansoori.

These experiments will be conducted in a microgravity environment aboard the ISS and the results will be compared with those done on earth, as part of supporting the UAE curriculum with new scientific materials.

Al Mansoori will also be conducting a tour of the ISS to explain the components of the station and the equipment on board. Furthermore, he will read a children's story, take photos of planet Earth, and showcase the winning entries of the 'Send to Space' competition, including stories, poems, and paintings.

MBRSC and Emirates Foundation are offering school and university students as well as the public the opportunity to participate in live video or radio sessions, with AlMansoori while on board the ISS, from MBRSC's headquarters.

Hazza Al Mansoori's ISS mission is part of the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is overseen by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. It is the first integrated programme in the Arab region to prepare national cadres to participate in human space flights and carry out various scientific missions.