International Sports Day Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Like other countries of the world, in Pakistan the International Day of Sport was celebrated on Sunday with full spirit, goodwill and zeal.
On August 23, 2013, the United Nations decided to celebrate the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace on April 6 every year, which was the opening day of the first modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896.
The purpose of celebrating this day is to highlight the important role of sports in promoting peace around the world. Sports are a positive way to achieve goodwill, healthy competition and cooperation among all cultures. International Sports Day also highlights the importance of promoting a healthy lifestyle.
The International Olympic Committee is emphasizing on providing access to sports to as many people as possible.
In his message on International Sports Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, "We have to strengthen the sports system together, we have to create an inclusive, empowered and sustainable society for future generations.
Our goal is to prepare athletes for future challenges.
Pakistan is committed to becoming a sports hub in the region. Pakistan recognizes the importance of sports for unity. Sports are an effective means of highlighting Pakistan's identity."
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has recently envisioned a robust sporting culture in Punjab through the “Khelta Punjab Programme”, aiming to promote sports at the grassroots level. This initiative encompasses organizing sports activities across the province, establishing basic sports facilities (infrastructure) in each provincial constituency, rehabilitating existing sports infrastructure, and providing financial assistance and scholarships to players.
Additionally, youth empowerment is a key focus in terms of financial stability, with the initiating the “Youth Internship Programme” to bridge the gap between academia and industry. Along with uplift of sporting talent in the province, Department of Youth Affairs and Sports has also developed a comprehensive development portfolio to upgrade and provide best sports facilities to talented athletes and the general public.
