International Squash Event In City Gives Message Of Peace : Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 10:44 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that the international event of squash championship in the city gave message of peace to the world.

The conduct of Southern Punjab International Squash tournament will not only help improve sports culture but also promotion of local culture and heritage.

The commissioner was guest in the tournament, here on Tuesday. He said that participation of national and international players was of vital importance, he maintained.

On this occasion, in male category event, Dimitri Steinmann defeated Chris Binnie after sensational match by 13/11, 11/8 and 11/5 .

