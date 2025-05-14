Open Menu

International Squash Tournament To Be Held In Quetta In December: Zubair Jahan Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM

International Squash Tournament to be held in Quetta in December: Zubair Jahan Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Former world champion and international squash player Zubair Jahan Khan on Wednesday announced that an international-standard squash tournament will be organized in Quetta in December this year.

The initiative aims to bring international squash players to the province and foster local talent besides a step toward promoting squash in Balochistan,

Addressing a press conference in Quetta Press Club, accompanied by Qasim Khan Kakar, Imran Khan Hazara, and others, Zubair Jahan Khan expressed his commitment to organize sports activities in the province and promote squash in Quetta city. “There is immense talent in Balochistan, and the passion of local athletes is commendable,” he said.

Zubair, whose family provide three world champions in squash, emphasized the importance of government support for the tournament. “We have decided to organize an international squash tournament in Quetta in December. We seek the cooperation of the Chief Minister of Balochistan and the relevant sports authorities,” he added.

Highlighting the lack of infrastructure for the sport in Quetta, Zubair stressed that squash is one of the healthiest physical activities and deserves more attention. He also applauded the growing participation of women in squash in the region, calling it a positive and progressive step.

During the press conference, Qasim Khan Kakar underscored the need for elections in the Squash Federation and the revival of the Squash Association. “In the past, Balochistan had a prominent role in representing squash nationally, but now a few individuals have monopolized the association. We demand that the government oversee fair elections for the federation to ensure transparency and inclusivity,” he said.

The planned tournament is expected to shine a spotlight on Balochistan's potential in the sport and open new avenues for emerging players from the region.

Recent Stories

Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea agains ..

Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea against telephonic conversation of I ..

8 minutes ago
 PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot ..

PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot weather

19 minutes ago
 Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL ..

Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL X matches

25 minutes ago
 Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

10 hours ago
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

21 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

22 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

22 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

1 day ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan