International Squash Tournament To Be Held In Quetta In December: Zubair Jahan Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Former world champion and international squash player Zubair Jahan Khan on Wednesday announced that an international-standard squash tournament will be organized in Quetta in December this year.
The initiative aims to bring international squash players to the province and foster local talent besides a step toward promoting squash in Balochistan,
Addressing a press conference in Quetta Press Club, accompanied by Qasim Khan Kakar, Imran Khan Hazara, and others, Zubair Jahan Khan expressed his commitment to organize sports activities in the province and promote squash in Quetta city. “There is immense talent in Balochistan, and the passion of local athletes is commendable,” he said.
Zubair, whose family provide three world champions in squash, emphasized the importance of government support for the tournament. “We have decided to organize an international squash tournament in Quetta in December. We seek the cooperation of the Chief Minister of Balochistan and the relevant sports authorities,” he added.
Highlighting the lack of infrastructure for the sport in Quetta, Zubair stressed that squash is one of the healthiest physical activities and deserves more attention. He also applauded the growing participation of women in squash in the region, calling it a positive and progressive step.
During the press conference, Qasim Khan Kakar underscored the need for elections in the Squash Federation and the revival of the Squash Association. “In the past, Balochistan had a prominent role in representing squash nationally, but now a few individuals have monopolized the association. We demand that the government oversee fair elections for the federation to ensure transparency and inclusivity,” he said.
The planned tournament is expected to shine a spotlight on Balochistan's potential in the sport and open new avenues for emerging players from the region.
