UrduPoint.com

International Students Call On MNSUA VC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 10:07 PM

International students call on MNSUA VC

A group of students from different countries called on Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) VC, Dr Asif Ali here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A group of students from different countries called on Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) VC, Dr Asif Ali here.

They belonged to Finland, Netherlands, Germany, France, Slovakia, China and Thailand.

These students excelled in their field of study and turned their education into a successful business venture.

The students talked about their achievements.

Dr. Asif Ali apprised them about the different opportunities of the university.

Dr. Mubashir Mehdi Incharge Incubation Center,said that efforts are being made to promote entrepreneurship among students. Dr. Shafqat Saeed, Dr. Irfan Baig, Dr. Umar Farooq, Dr. Asif Raza and Dr. Salman Qadri were present on the occasion along with a large number of other faculty members and students.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Thailand Business Education China Agriculture France Germany Slovakia Finland Netherlands From

Recent Stories

State of Emergency Declared Across All Territory o ..

State of Emergency Declared Across All Territory of Kazakhstan

1 minute ago
 Pfizer/BioNTech to develop mRNA-based shingles sho ..

Pfizer/BioNTech to develop mRNA-based shingles shot

1 minute ago
 Davies joins Bayern's Covid list, putting Gladbach ..

Davies joins Bayern's Covid list, putting Gladbach game in doubt

1 minute ago
 Over 0.61 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad ..

Over 0.61 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

1 minute ago
 Freedom is a fundamental right of the people of II ..

Freedom is a fundamental right of the people of IIoJ&K

7 minutes ago
 Protesters Storming Office of Almaty Interior Mini ..

Protesters Storming Office of Almaty Interior Ministry - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.