International students call on MNSUA VC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A group of students from different countries called on Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) VC, Dr Asif Ali here.

They belonged to Finland, Netherlands, Germany, France, Slovakia, China and Thailand.

These students excelled in their field of study and turned their education into a successful business venture.

The students talked about their achievements.

Dr. Asif Ali apprised them about the different opportunities of the university.

Dr. Mubashir Mehdi Incharge Incubation Center,said that efforts are being made to promote entrepreneurship among students. Dr. Shafqat Saeed, Dr. Irfan Baig, Dr. Umar Farooq, Dr. Asif Raza and Dr. Salman Qadri were present on the occasion along with a large number of other faculty members and students.