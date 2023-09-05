Students hailing from 15 different nations participated in the 2023 edition of the Huawei Seeds for the Future program, coming together for a remarkable cultural exchange experience at the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum's Global Village event

QATAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ), Students hailing from 15 different nations participated in the 2023 edition of the Huawei Seeds for the Future program, coming together for a remarkable cultural exchange experience at the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum's Global Village event.

At this event, they ingeniously showcased their respective cultures and traditions through an array of vibrant stalls.

The students, representing each of their countries, eagerly explored the stalls set up by their international peers, engaging in lively conversations to learn more about their unique customs and heritage. Enthusiastically, they donned traditional attire from other nations, fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie and mutual appreciation.

One standout activity involved the students receiving mock "Global Citizen" passports and visiting one another's stalls, securing symbolic tickets through friendly negotiations. Participating countries included Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mongolia, Oman, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Uzbekistan.

Each country's representatives delivered informative presentations, delving into diverse topics such as culture, traditions, tourist attractions, languages, currency, minerals, cuisine, government systems, and traditional attire.

To further immerse the audience in the richness of their traditions, students from many of these nations also put on captivating performances, showcasing the customs observed during weddings and other joyous occasions. Dance routines added an extra layer of entertainment to the event.

The event, a collaborative effort between relevant ministries of Qatar and AIESEC, proved to be a resounding success, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience, who thoroughly enjoyed the performances and appreciated the students' dedicated efforts.