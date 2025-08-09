'International support rising for Kashmir, India’s stance weakening'; Kashmiri leader warns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) AJK Council members Muhammad Hanif Malik and Abdul Hameed Lon Saturday said they believe the international community is waking up to the truth about Kashmir and that India's false narrative will soon collapse under growing global pressure.

In an exclusive conversation with ptv news channel, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council member Muhammad Hanif Malik emphasized that Kashmir’s call for justice is growing louder on the international stage.

He highlighted that despite India’s persistent denial and misinformation, the truth about the Kashmir issue is steadily reaching global audiences, breaking through years of silence and suppression.

Muhammad Hanif Malik warned that India’s attempts to suppress the Kashmiri struggle are failing as the world is increasingly taking notice of the reality on the ground.

He stressed that the international community is becoming more aware of the human rights violations and political injustices faced by the Kashmiri people, and this shift in awareness is putting pressure on India to reconsider its policies in the region.

The AJK Council member reiterated Pakistan and Kashmiris’ joint commitment to continue exposing India’s false narratives and propaganda.

He expressed confidence that sustained efforts will ultimately lead to justice for Kashmir and urged the world to stand firmly with the Kashmiri cause until a peaceful and lasting resolution is achieved.

Kashmiri vocal voice & analyst Abdul Hameed Lon further emphasized that Indian misinformation is being steadily exposed as Kashmiri voices gain greater global reach.

Lon highlighted the growing international awareness of the Kashmir issue, which has challenged India’s long-standing narrative and propaganda on the conflict.

Abdul Hameed Lon pointed out that India’s aggressive stance and denial of Kashmiris’ legitimate rights have only deepened its diplomatic isolation on the world stage.

He noted that Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri cause has played a key role in bringing international attention to the human rights abuses and political struggles faced by Kashmiris.

According to Lon, India’s continued attempts to suppress the truth are failing as global voices increasingly amplify Kashmir’s plight.

They both leaders further stated that Pakistan remains committed to advocating for Kashmiris at all international forums and is working tirelessly alongside Kashmiri leaders and activists to expose India’s misinformation.

They expressed confidence that India’s isolation will grow as more countries recognize the legitimacy of the Kashmir cause and call for a just and peaceful resolution.

Leaders also expressed deep regret over India’s harsh policies and brutality against innocent women and youth, many of whom have been martyred in the ongoing conflict.

They condemned the use of excessive force and human rights violations, calling for the international community to take notice and hold India accountable for these actions.

Lon pointed out that such brutalities have further isolated India diplomatically, as global voices increasingly demand justice for Kashmiris.