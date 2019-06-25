UrduPoint.com
International Symposium At UAF On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:50 PM

International Symposium at UAF on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will organize a one-day International Symposium on 'Global Value Chains (GVCs), Power Relations and Challenges for Decent Work Agenda in Developing Countries' at new Senate Hall UAF here on Wednesday (June 26, 2019).

UAF spokesman said on Tuesday that Provincial Minister for Management and Professional Development Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi will be chief guest of the symposium which will commence at 9:30 a.m.

