International symposium highlights undeniable benefits of Robotic Surgery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) An unprecedented gathering of some eminent robotic surgeons highlighted the far-reaching benefits of robotic procedures and were unanimous in their conclusion that this modality is the best platform to usher in an era of digital surgery.

The seminar was organized by the Pakistan Society of Robotic Surgeons (PSRS) in collaboration with the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) in Karachi, according to a press release here on Sunday. Prof Saeed Qureshi, Vice Chancellor of the Dow University of Health Sciences, who is also the President of the Society, inaugurated the symposium, whereas Prof Adib Rizvi, Director of SIUT, presided over the symposium.

Prominent speakers and eminent robotic surgeons discussed a variety of issues confronting present-day surgical sciences. They pointed out that there are definite advantages that this new technology offers. They said one of the most important features of the technology is that it has the capacity to work inside the confined areas of the human body with accurate precision.

Presenting their experiences, the robotic surgeons from their respective countries said that because of its immense merits, robotic surgery is broadly used for treating patients suffering from various cancers, including kidney, prostate, pancreatic, lung, and urinary bladder.

Keyhole incisions, reduced blood loss, less pain, and a decreased stay of patients in the hospital are other important aspects of robotic procedures that have also been readily highlighted since their inception.

The overseas expert speakers included Dr Khurshid Guru (Chairman Urology Department, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Centre, Bufffalo, USA), Dr Mark Slack (Medical Director CMR Surgical, Cambridge UK), Dr Marcus Carey (Head of Uro-gynecology, Royal Women’s Hospital, Melbourne, Australia), and Dr Pritpal Singh (Head of Urology, Robotic Surgery & Kideny Transplant, New Delhi, India).

Speakers representing various medical institutions from within the country included Prof Shahid Rasul of JPMC, Dr Nauman Zafar of PKLI Lahore, Prof Mehmood Ayaz of KEMU Lahore, Mohd Arsalan Khan, and Dr Rehan Mohsin from SIUT.