International symposium on 'The Recent Trends of Research' held

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Chemistry Department of the University of Okara on Tuesday organized a one-day International Symposium on "The Recent Trends of Research".

More than 250 experts from allover the world attended the event virtually.

Prof Dr Sveltana Ignatova from the Brunei University, London and Dr Muhammad Zaheer from the Lahore University of Management Sciences were the kenote speakers.

The faculty of the Chemistry Department including Dr Ataf Ali Altaf, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Riaz Hussain, Dr Amjad Hussain, Dr Usman Alvi, Junaid Yaqoob and Rafia Rehman also shared their thoughts on the key developments and needs of research in the world of Chemistry.

The participants discussed that scientists had made rapid progress in identifying molecules made by micro-organisms from across the globe.

These natural products could contain miraculous properties, but there was a need to conduct research on thousands of known chemical structures.

Elaborating the objectives of symposium, Dr Altaf, Chairperson Department of Chemistry said, "We are focusing on enriching our students with the latest knowledge and skills of conducting practical research so that they can contribute positively in the industry after passing out".

UoO VC Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar appreciated the teachers and students of the chemistry for successfully organizing the event.