UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Symposium On 'The Recent Trends Of Research' Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:06 PM

International symposium on 'The Recent Trends of Research' held

The Chemistry Department of the University of Okara on Tuesday organized a one-day International Symposium on "The Recent Trends of Research"

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Chemistry Department of the University of Okara on Tuesday organized a one-day International Symposium on "The Recent Trends of Research".

More than 250 experts from allover the world attended the event virtually.

Prof Dr Sveltana Ignatova from the Brunei University, London and Dr Muhammad Zaheer from the Lahore University of Management Sciences were the kenote speakers.

The faculty of the Chemistry Department including Dr Ataf Ali Altaf, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Riaz Hussain, Dr Amjad Hussain, Dr Usman Alvi, Junaid Yaqoob and Rafia Rehman also shared their thoughts on the key developments and needs of research in the world of Chemistry.

The participants discussed that scientists had made rapid progress in identifying molecules made by micro-organisms from across the globe.

These natural products could contain miraculous properties, but there was a need to conduct research on thousands of known chemical structures.

Elaborating the objectives of symposium, Dr Altaf, Chairperson Department of Chemistry said, "We are focusing on enriching our students with the latest knowledge and skills of conducting practical research so that they can contribute positively in the industry after passing out".

UoO VC Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar appreciated the teachers and students of the chemistry for successfully organizing the event.

Related Topics

World London Okara Progress Brunei Lahore University Of Management Sciences Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Israeli Minister of Culture discus ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Comedy Festival begins on 21st October

54 minutes ago

PPP becomes party in case against Cynthia's repatr ..

2 minutes ago

AU Sees Potential Positive Developments in Libya M ..

2 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Says Shells in Stepanake ..

2 minutes ago

African Union Calls on UNSC to Enforce Sanctions f ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.