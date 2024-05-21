(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The tea lovers around the world on Tuesday observed International Tea Day to highlight contributions of women in the tea sector According to United Nations this year's theme, "Women and their Role in the Tea Sector,

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The tea lovers around the world on Tuesday observed International Tea Day to highlight contributions of women in the tea sector According to United Nations this year's theme, "Women and their Role in the Tea Sector," shines a light on the often-overlooked yet vital work of women in tea production, processing, and trade. In Pakistan, where tea is an integral part of the culture and daily life, women play a significant role in the tea industry.

From plucking tea leaves in the lush green fields of Gilgit-Baltistan to selling tea at bustling markets in Karachi, women are the backbone of the sector. According to industry experts, women make up a significant proportion of the tea workforce, with many serving as tea pluckers and packers.

Despite their hard work, women often face challenges in accessing training, credit, and other resources, limiting their opportunities for advancement. International Tea Day provides an opportunity to recognize the achievements of women in the tea sector and to address the challenges they face.

"We want to empower women in the tea sector and provide them with the resources they need to succeed," said Sarah Khan, a tea industry expert.

As part of the celebrations, tea companies and organizations hosted events and initiatives to promote women's empowerment in the tea sector. These include training programs, workshops, and awareness campaigns aimed at promoting gender equality and inclusivity.