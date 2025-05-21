International Tea Day Observed On 21 May
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) International Tea Day, observed on 21 May across the globe, including Pakistan, highlights tea’s significant contributions to livelihoods, sustainability and well-being.
According to data issued by the London-based ITC, which publishes an Annual Bulletin of Statistics, tea production continues to steadily increase year over year and stands at 6.604 million metric tonnes in 2023, i.e, up by 2 percent over 2022 and up by 26 percent over the past ten years.
Pakistan is a significant tea consumer, according to Social Science Research Network (SSRN) report in 2023; Pakistan has consumed around 360 million kilograms annually, valued at $535 million.
Muhammad Usman, a tea enthusiast who starts his day with a cup of tea, said, "I usually take two to three cups of tea every day and if I don’t take it, my day feels sluggish.
"
Experts also recommend taking 2 to 3 cups of tea daily, as it may provide various health benefits due to its beneficial compounds.
Dr Arooj Ejaz, a consultant nutritionist at Medicsi Hospital in Islamabad, emphasized the advantages of tea consumption, noting that some studies have found black tea to be rich in antioxidants, including catechins, which may help in reducing the risk of cancer.
She also mentioned that tea can enhance insulin function and the presence of L-theanine, which supports brain activity by improving focus and concentration.
Dr Ejaz advised that consuming 25 to 35 mg of caffeine present in black tea per day is adequate for health.
However, she warned that overconsumption could have adverse effects on health, like affecting the digestive system.
