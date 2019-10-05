UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Teachers Day Observed

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 04:43 PM

International Teachers Day observed

Like other parts of the world, the International Teacher day had been observed in Pakistan on Saturday (October 5, 2019) to highlight role of teacher in development of the country and society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the world, the International Teacher day had been observed in Pakistan on Saturday (October 5, 2019) to highlight role of teacher in development of the country and society.

International Teachers Day also known as World Teachers' Day is held annually on October 5.

To celebrate World Teachers' Day, the UNESCO and education International (EI) mounts a campaign each year, to help give the world better understanding of teachers and the role they play in the development of students and society.

According to private news channels, the campaign focuses on different themes for every year. The theme of the Day this year is "Young Teachers The future of the Profession."Different events including, walks and workshops organized in different parts of the country to pay tributes to the teachers for their immense contributions to the society.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Young October 2019

Recent Stories

Realme redefines camera experience with a 4 camera ..

34 minutes ago

World Space Week celebrations kicks off at Institu ..

5 minutes ago

How to help people with cancer stop smoking

24 seconds ago

DHO visits Chillum disDistrict Health Officer (DHO ..

26 seconds ago

South Punjab sub-secretariat after consensus: CM B ..

27 seconds ago

Local, international universities participate in D ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.