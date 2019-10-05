International Teachers Day observed

Like other parts of the world, the International Teacher day had been observed in Pakistan on Saturday (October 5, 2019) to highlight role of teacher in development of the country and society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the world, the International Teacher day had been observed in Pakistan on Saturday (October 5, 2019) to highlight role of teacher in development of the country and society.

International Teachers Day also known as World Teachers' Day is held annually on October 5.

To celebrate World Teachers' Day, the UNESCO and education International (EI) mounts a campaign each year, to help give the world better understanding of teachers and the role they play in the development of students and society.

According to private news channels, the campaign focuses on different themes for every year. The theme of the Day this year is "Young Teachers The future of the Profession."Different events including, walks and workshops organized in different parts of the country to pay tributes to the teachers for their immense contributions to the society.