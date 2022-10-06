UrduPoint.com

International Teachers Day Observed In Turbat University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Dean, Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities Professor Dr. Abdul Saboor said that teachers were the most valued and respected pillars of our society and their contributions and services in developing an educated and civilized society were recognized globally.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony organized by the Department of Education, University of Turbat at the multipurpose hall here Thursday to mark International Teacher's Day. Dr. Abdul Saboor lauded the creative performances of the students and their efforts in conducting such a vibrant event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Ruqia Mirwani, Chairperson, Department of education thanked the students and faculty members for observing teacher's day at Turbat University.

Students paid tribute to the services of teachers by performing multiple segments including speeches, songs, poems, drama, and Balochi Dochapi.

In their speeches, they reiterated the unparalleled role of teachers in nation building. A panel discussion "teaching as a noble profession" was also conducted on this occasion in which the participants underscored the worth of teaching profession.

They underlined the efficacy of adopting suitable teaching methods in the classroom. They also highlighted key issues faced by teachers in the country.

The students of Education Department also set up different stalls of book, food and other items on this occasion. Faculty members and students at large number attended the event.

