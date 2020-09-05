International tenders for ML-1 on Sept 12: Sh Rashid

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday that international tenders for Mainline-1(ML-1) project would be issued on September 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday that international tenders for Mainline-1(ML-1) project would be issued on September 12.

Addressing a press conference at PR headquarters, he said that an amount of Rs 10 billion had been received for Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) rehabilitation and restoration, adding the railways had successfully completed 11 kilometer track so far.

He said, single track of the KCR would be completed by September 30, in the phase, while the double track would be completed in the second phase.

Sh Rashid said that railways would try its level best to follow all the orders of Chief Justice of Pakistan Muhammad Gulzar regarding KCR, and the project, hopefully would be completed as early as possible.

Regarding the rehabilitation of Hassan Abdal Railway station, he said that it was an important work due to Sikh sacred place Gurdawara Panja Sahib so he had directed the officers concerned to complete it as soon as possible.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the new building of Hassan Abdal railway station in the current month," he said.

Sh Rashid said the PR would transport wheat and Euro-5 Diesel in future.

To a question, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Karachi and he would announce a special package for the betterment of the city.

To another question about the resignation of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Gen (Retd) Asim SaleemBajwa, he said the Prime Minister had rejected his resignation dueto his satisfactory performance.