International Tolerance Day to be marked Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :International Day for Tolerance would be observed tomorrow (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan, to educate public about the need for tolerance in society.

International Day for Tolerance is celebrated worldwide every year on 16th of November. It was first established by the UNESCO in the year 1995 to be celebrated yearly worldwide on November 16.

There are some principles related to the tolerance, which was declared by the UNESCO and adopted by the people all over the world.

It was confirmed by the declaration that the tolerance is neither pleasure nor lack of sympathy. It is the respect and admiration of the culture and way of life of the worldwide people.

The Tolerance Day is an annual observance day declared by UNESCO in 1995 to generate public awareness of the dangers of intolerance.

The aim of this day will be to discuss the great importance of tolerance, peace, equality and to celebrate diversity amongst people from all walks of life, regardless of varying political views, cultural and religious backgrounds.

Education experts talking to different channel emphasized that the intolerance like injustice, violence, marginalization and discrimination should be avoided to develop the tolerance.

They suggested that education was the best way to promote tolerance by removing the fear and mentality of exclusion of others, adding, youngsters of the world should be capable enough for their independent judgment, vital thinking as well as moral reasoning.

Instead of being the diversity in the religions, cultures, languages, ethnicity of the people, tolerance is the better way to unite all people, they added.

Many organizations will also use this day as an opportunity to speak out on human rights laws, especially with regard to banning and punishing hate crimes and discrimination.

Special training programmes, talks shows, seminars, walks or messages from leading personalities about the importance of tolerance through print and electronic media would be delivered to the common people.