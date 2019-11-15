UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Tolerance Day To Be Marked Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:16 PM

International Tolerance Day to be marked Saturday

International Day for Tolerance would be observed tomorrow (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan, to educate public about the need for tolerance in society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :International Day for Tolerance would be observed tomorrow (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan, to educate public about the need for tolerance in society.

Pakistan will join the global community to observe the United Nations International Day for Tolerance on November 16 to help citizens understand the importance of tolerance worldwide.

International Day for Tolerance is celebrated worldwide every year on 16th of November. It was first established by the UNESCO in the year 1995 to be celebrated yearly worldwide on November 16.

There are some principles related to the tolerance, which was declared by the UNESCO and adopted by the people all over the world.

It was confirmed by the declaration that the tolerance is neither pleasure nor lack of sympathy. It is the respect and admiration of the culture and way of life of the worldwide people.

The Tolerance Day is an annual observance day declared by UNESCO in 1995 to generate public awareness of the dangers of intolerance.

The aim of this day will be to discuss the great importance of tolerance, peace, equality and to celebrate diversity amongst people from all walks of life, regardless of varying political views, cultural and religious backgrounds.

Education experts talking to different channel emphasized that the intolerance like injustice, violence, marginalization and discrimination should be avoided to develop the tolerance.

They suggested that education was the best way to promote tolerance by removing the fear and mentality of exclusion of others, adding, youngsters of the world should be capable enough for their independent judgment, vital thinking as well as moral reasoning.

Instead of being the diversity in the religions, cultures, languages, ethnicity of the people, tolerance is the better way to unite all people, they added.

Many organizations will also use this day as an opportunity to speak out on human rights laws, especially with regard to banning and punishing hate crimes and discrimination.

Special training programmes, talks shows, seminars, walks or messages from leading personalities about the importance of tolerance through print and electronic media would be delivered to the common people.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Education November Moral Media All From Best

Recent Stories

Decision to increase wheat support price lauded: M ..

10 minutes ago

PCFC and GDRFA discuss upcoming 8th “Emirates of ..

12 minutes ago

Batting prodigy Saud Shakeel continues to impress

19 minutes ago

Paper Jewel, an exhibition of early postcards from ..

23 minutes ago

Senators ask govt to give economic relief to poor, ..

15 minutes ago

China central bank injects liquidity in market

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.