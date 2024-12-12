International Universal Health Coverage Day Observed
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The International Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day was observed on Thursday, alongside global celebrations of the event.
This year’s theme, "Health: It’s on the Government", highlighted the critical role that governments play in ensuring equitable healthcare access for all.
In observance of the day, various events were held across the country, including walks, seminars, and awareness lectures at medical forums. These events underscored the importance of financial protection in accelerating progress toward Universal Health Coverage. Financial protection ensures that individuals are not pushed into poverty due to out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.
According to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the global situation has worsened over the last two decades, with financial protection steadily declining. Today, more than two billion people face financial hardship due to health costs, and 1.3 billion people are driven into poverty as a result of medical expenses.
This situation has dire consequences. It means that many mothers miss out on life-saving interventions for themselves or their children. It also results in delayed diagnoses and treatments for noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), which can lead to severe, untreatable, or life-threatening illnesses.
Dr. Tehseen Riaz, former head of the Orthopedic Department at Jinnah Hospital, told APP that observance of the UHC Day could help improve healthcare access for marginalised communities. He stressed that increasing funding for community health centres, addressing language barriers, improving transportation options, expanding medicaid coverage, and tackling systemic issues like racism and discrimination are essential steps in advancing health equity.
“These measures require a multi-faceted approach,” Dr. Riaz said. “By addressing these challenges, we can reduce healthcare disparities and improve overall health outcomes for marginalised populations.”
The UHC Day also serves as a call to action to amplify the voices of the millions of people still waiting for equitable healthcare. It urges global leaders to make smarter investments in health and serves as a reminder of the ongoing importance of Universal Health Coverage. The day commemorates the 2012 unanimous endorsement of UHC as an essential priority for international development by the United Nations.
