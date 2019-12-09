UrduPoint.com
International Universal Health Coverage Day To Be Marked On Dec 12

Umer Jamshaid Mon 09th December 2019 | 02:07 PM

International Universal Health Coverage Day to be marked on Dec 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the globe,International Universal Health Coverage Day will be marked on Dec 12 (Thursday) across the globe the day aims to raise awareness of the need for strong and resilient health systems and universal health coverage with multi-stakeholder partners.

United Nations General Assembly endorsed a resolution urging countries to accelerate progress toward universal health coverage (UHC) � the idea that everyone, everywhere should have access to quality, affordable health care - as an essential priority for international development.

On 12 December 2017, the United Nations proclaimed 12 December as International Universal Health Coverage Day (UHC Day) by resolution 72/138.

Each year on 12 December, UHC advocates raise their voices to share the stories of the millions of people still waiting for health, champion what we have achieved so far, call on leaders to make bigger and smarter investments in health, and encourage diverse groups to make commitments to help move the world closer to UHC by 2030.

