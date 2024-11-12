Open Menu

International University Fair Held At SPS

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM

International University Fair held at SPS

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Department of University and Career Counselling of Sadiq Public school organized the 2nd International University Fair.

It was for the first time in Pakistan that 30 international prestigious universities like the University of Alberta from Canada, Arizona State University from the United States of America, Murdoch University from Australia, Cardiff University from the United Kingdom, International University of Applied Sciences from Germany, Asia Pacific University from Malaysia and many others in top QS rankings participated.

Their representatives stated that they were quite impressed by the potential of the students and the level of questions asked by them was marvelous. Parents of prospective students were also invited to meet the university representatives. The feedback from the parents was highly encouraging. All the university teams and parents highly praised for the efforts made by Sadiq Public School.

